Covid Positivity Rate in Delhi Rises to 11.41 Per Cent; 822 New Cases, 2 Deaths in a Day

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi jumped to 11.41 per cent, the highest in the last six months, with 822 fresh cases being reported on Monday, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital reported two fatalities due to the infection.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. A total of 7,205 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19. Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24.

The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data. Covid cases have steadily risen in the past week.

Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. It logged 1,333 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The city saw 1,245 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality. The national capital had recorded 1,128 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death.

