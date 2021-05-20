Covid Recovered Patient Dies of Black Fungus Infection in Assam

A Covid-19 recovered patient died of black fungus infection, the first such case reported in Assam, at a private hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, officials said. The 27-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital on May 16 in a critical condition and he had all the symptoms of black fungus infection, the hospital said in a statement.

It said that the person hailing from Nagaon district had diabetes and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 6, following which he was admitted to a Covid care centre in the district. “Subsequently, he tested Rapid Antigen Test negative on 12th May 2021 and was discharged from the centre. From 15th May 2021, he developed decreased vision in both eyes and other post-Covid complications at his home," the statement said.

The patient was brought to the emergency of the hospitals on May 16 “in a very critical state" and was admitted in the ICU. “In spite of the best efforts by the clinical team, the patient expired at 6 am," the statement added.

