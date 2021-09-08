Covid Rules-Flouting Mumbaikars Make BMC Richer by Rs 66 Crore

Covid rules-flouting Mumbaikars have made the country’s richest civic body richer by Rs 66 crore. The fine collected from those who spit on the roads has added Rs 55 lakh to the civic body’s kitty. The action has been taken over the last year and a half, data released by BMC on Wednesday stated.

It assumes significance in the background that Mumbai has been one of the worst affected cities due to Covid.

The BMC said it fined 33,19,587 people over the last year and a half to collect the fine of Rs 667,838,000. Last year, BMC had announced a fine of Rs 200 each for failing to wear a mask in public places.

The data shows that the worst flouters were found in Zone 4. In Andheri, Goregaon, Malad regions alone, 4,90,357 people were fined for not wearing masks. Rs 98,616,800 were collected from them.

Of the total 33,19,587 people fined, Mumbai police fined 4,88,298 people to collect a fine of Rs 976,59,600. The Railway Police slapped a fine on 23,891 people, collecting a fine of Rs 50,39,200.

That’s not the end. Spitting in public spaces can spread the Covid virus faster. That is why the BMC had announced that it will fine people if they failed to follow the rule. Rs 200 is charged by the civic body so that people do not spit in public places.

To date, 27,798 people have been fined for spitting on the streets. Rs 55,48,300 were collected from them. What is notable is that Zone 1 (Wards A, B, C, D, E) has gained the dubious distinction of topping the list. These wards have some of the plush-most areas like Cuffe Parade, Colaba as the neighbourhoods. These wards recorded the maximum number of floaters. Together, they reported 15,443 cases.

The fine collected from them amounted to Rs 31,07,200.

So while Mumbaikars continue to flout Covid rules, the country’s richest civic body has only got richer because of them.

