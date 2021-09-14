Covid Shows Steady Rise in Kashmir; Sero Prevalence Data Shows Good News

There is good and not so good news on the Covid front in Kashmir. The not so good news is that virus infection is showing a steady rise in the last fortnight with Srinagar accounting for more than half of the Covid positive cases. The good news is that four out of five people in Kashmir have developed antibodies to cope with the disease.

On Monday, Srinagar had 48 positive cases out of 78 in the entire Kashmir. The five-day figures in Srinagar against Kashmir read like this. 41 to 89, 72 to 141, 80 to 150 and 80 to 147, respectively. The number of active cases till Monday in Srinagar and 10 districts of Kashmir Valley was clocked as 604 to 1035, the Srinagar district accounting for more than 50 per cent. The fatalities in Srinagar are only 37 per cent only; 837 people from Srinagar have died out of 2,246 in the entire Valley, though some of the fatalities can be travellers and non Srinagarites.

The Jammu district shares the highest number of casualties at 1,142, almost 300 more than Srinagar, perhaps indicative of the fact that healthcare is better in Srinagar than Jammu as many experts had stated earlier.

Following the spike, the district administration in Srinagar has notified around 21 micro containment zones and sealed these areas as per the Covid protocols.

The administration has initiated a drive against Covid violators. It is slapping heavy fines against those who breach Covid rules.

Every day, officials check private and passenger vehicles for Covid violators and slap fines. FIRs are registered against those who flout Covid protocols.

“Rs 500 fine is imposed on a person who does not wear a mask," an official told News 18 at the Jawahar Nagar bund area. He and his team were stopping vehicles near a security checkpoint and asking commuters to put on a mask or face action. “We may register FIRs in the coming days. We cannot be lax," he said.

For family gatherings, only 25 persons are allowed and if the host wants more guests to be included, he has to seek proper permission from the district administration. Similar rules apply for funerals, parks and gardens visit too.

Teachers and above 18 students have been asked to get vaccinated for the in-person teaching at schools. The schools have been told to keep and share verified vaccinated data.

Last week, the administration decided to open schools for 10th and 12th standard students in a staggered way that essentially would entail 50 per cent attendance in a given day.

The administration is buoyed by the fact that 84 per cent of Kashmir’s population has developed antibodies against Covid-19, the latest sero-survey has revealed.

The sero-study was conducted in all the 10 districts of Kashmir in July by the Government Medical College, Srinagar, in collaboration with the Community Medicine department of SKIMS Medical College, government medical colleges of Anantnag and Baramulla and supported by the National Health Mission. Police personnel, healthcare workers and pregnant women were also included in the survey.

Although the sample size was small with around 5,600 people, experts point out the data is a good indication that the third wave of the pandemic won’t be strong in the Valley unless there is a new strain.

“Our study among the general population shows that 84.3 per cent of our population was positive for IgG-II (or the anti-spike protein) antibody which is produced after infection with SARS CoV-2 as well as after vaccination," said Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and head, community medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, and principal investigator of the study.

“The results show that we have achieved a significant level of Covid antibodies among the population, which indicates the third wave won’t make a huge impact," he said.

Khan, however, cautioned people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, get vaccinated immediately.

The IgM antibody, which is usually produced by recent infection with SARS Cov-2 and can rarely be through recent vaccination, was positive in about 20.75 % of the participants. Also, a majority of the study population was yet to take the first dose of vaccine when the study was conducted.

“At the time of study in July, a total of 20.3 per cent of participants had received two doses of vaccine and the majority (79.25 per cent) had received none," Khan noted.

He said the vaccination has scaled up in the Valley and that correspondingly means sero positivity has also gone up. Srinagar has the highest sero prevalence at 89.7 per cent.

“Within each district, 10 clusters were randomly selected and within each cluster, 40 samples were collected from individuals aged above seven, after obtaining proper informed consent for the study," Khan said.

The sero prevalence study has shown that 78 per cent of children under 18 years of age sampled during the survey in July this year have developed antibodies against the virus. Moreover, 64 per cent of pregnant women sampled during the same survey across 10 districts of Kashmir also exhibited IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2 infection during July when less than 1 per cent among the sampled pregnant group were vaccinated against the infection during that time.

“Even though schools are closed for long and the under 18 years age group population is still unvaccinated, the high prevalence of IgG antibodies among them shows that there has been widespread infection within the families as is evident from the data from the study where the prevalence among 18-45 years and above 45 years has been approximately 84 per cent and 89.5 per cent, respectively," he said.

