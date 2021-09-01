Covid Situation Fully Under Control in Telangana: Health Official

The coronavirus situation is fully under control in Telangana and the government is geared up to deal with it even if a third wave of virus spread occurs, a state health official said on Wednesday. Offline classes in schools have been permitted from Wednesday after putting in place various COVID-19 precautionary measures, including vaccination for teachers and non-teaching staff, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

Parents can send their children to schools as the government has taken precautionary measures. The schools managements should also take all precautions, he said.Schools reopened in Telangana on Wednesday with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

“…third wave. The talk that it will come in October or that it is going to happen in the coming days, there is no scientific basis about it. It has not been determined anywhere. The infection was reported among children. But, no serious symptoms have been seen," he told reporters.

“But, the government has made all arrangements with regard to third wave. All precautions have been taken. The government is geared up even if the third wave occurs," he said.

RELATED NEWS Telangana HC Asks Govt to Consider Weekend Lockdown, Raising Night Curfew Hours to Fight Covid

Stressing on following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he said a third wave may not occur unless a new variant and a more highly infectious variant surfaces.The COVID-19 situation is under control in the state since lockdown has been lifted two and half months ago, he said.

The daily positive cases, positivity rate and deaths are low in the state. The case fatality rate is 1.3 per cent in the country, but it is 0.5 per cent till August 15, he said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.5 per cent, while it was 97.5 per cent at the national level, he pointed out.The number of children infected in the state was three per cent in the age group of 1-10 and it was 10 per cent in the age group of 10-20. COVID-19 has been seen mainly among adults, with no severity among children.

Rao said offline classes have been allowed in the state after schools have been sanitized and after putting in place various COVID-19 protocols.School teachers and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated up to 95 per cent.

The education system has suffered due to the impact of COVID-19 and psychological issues are being witnessed among students, according to him.He said political parties should ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination in view of increased political activity, including ‘padayatras’ and public meetings, in the state.

The health department aimed at achieving 100 per cent first dose Covid vaccination in the state by Dasara festival, he said, adding that a proposal of allowing only people with vaccination certificates inside public places like restaurants in future is under the government’s consideration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here