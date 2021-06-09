Ludhiana Cop Who Sought Help for Post-Covid Lung Transplant Dies, Kin Allege Delay

A police officer who had sought Rs 80 lakh from the Punjab government for his lung transplant procedure post his recovery from Covid-19 died at a Ludhiana hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh died few days after he had posted a heartbreaking video on social media from the hospital seeking immediate financial help for treatment.

“Fund my treatment and give me a chance to live, instead of giving compensation after my death,” the Deputy Jail Superintendent had appealed from a hospital bed after having lost both lungs to the Covid-19 infection.

In the video which had gone viral the DSP further said, “The government will pay compensation to my family and maybe give a job to a family member after my death, but I have a chance to survive if I get a lung transplant immediately. I can take care of my family on my own."

Singh’s friend has alleged that the DSP died after the government failed to provide the funds.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had agreed to help the officer. However, family members alleged delays in disbursal of the financial assistance. A lung transplant procedure may cost up to Rs 80 lakh. But under norms for ex-gratia to kin of frontline workers dying of Covid-19, the amount caped at Rs 50 lakh.

The DSP, a divorcee, is survived by three children — a 21-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 16 and six.

