Covid Surge in MP: 57-Hour Long Prohibitions to Begin in Bhopal, Indore Today Ahead of Holi

The administrations in Bhopal and Indore are gearing up for 57-hour-long prohibitions on the occasion of Holi amid rising Covid-19 cases in the two cities in Madhya Pradesh. The rules have been put in place as a preventive measure against further rise in coronavirus cases.

The restrictions come into place at 9 pm on Saturday and end at 6 am on Tuesday. Both Bhopal and Indore will have night curfews, while all public programmes for Holika Dahan and playing Holi have been banned. Locals have been asked to celebrate the festival at home.

The Hindu Utsav Samiti, which takes out a procession on Holi every year in Bhopal, has cancelled the event — a break in a 100-year-long tradition. Started during the era of Nawabs, the procession has taken place every year for almost a century. Kailash Begwani, the head of organisation said, only a symbolic Holika Dahan will be carried out on Monday morning at 6:15 am.

Indore will see similar stringent prohibitions as the administration has disallowed mass gatherings on all upcoming festivities including Holi, Dhuledi and Rangpanchami.

Symbolic Holi functions will be allowed in cities like Gwalior and Jabalpur that have reported only over 20 cases per day. In these cities, Holi events with participation of upto 20 persons are allowed.

Bhopal and Indore account for almost 60% of the total cases recorded in Madhya Pradesh. The numbers of active cases in the state has almost doubled within the span of a week (45%).

There has been opposition against the restrictions put in place. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took to social media calling the bans on Holika Dahan highly objectionable and seeking a review.

The Sunday weekly lockdown is now effective in 11 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Rising Covid-19 cases in MP

Meanwhile, the number of cases continued to soar in Madhya Pradesh with Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain reporting 460, 619, 159 and 85 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.The state recorded a total of 2,142 cases. Covid-19 cases shot up starting from February second week when Madhya Pradesh had 1,862 active cases. As of March 26, the number of active cases stand at 12,985. The state has reported 28 deaths in last three days.