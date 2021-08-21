Covid Survivors with Severe, Long-lasting Infection Have Highest Antibody Levels, New Study Finds

A recent study published by Rutgers University has found that Covid-19 survivors, who had severe or prolonged infection levels, may have better antibodies fighting against the disease.

The paper, which is part of the larger Rutger Corona University’s study, followed 548 healthcare workers and 283 others from the start of the pandemic, the Indian Express reported.

Over 93 of the total 831 participants tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, or for antibodies, which is 11% of the sample, within 6 months of the start of the study, it revealed.

Out of the 93, 24 were severely symptomatic and 14 were asymptomatic. One-third of the positive samples had symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell that stayed for at least a month. Ten percent had symptoms that lasted at least four months.

The University’s ‘The Journal of Infectious Diseases’ published the study under the paper ‘Determinants and dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a diverse population: 6-month evaluation of a prospective cohort study’.

The study showed that 96% of participants who had severe symptoms were found to have Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies compared to 89% with mild to moderate symptoms and 79% who were asymptomatic.

A press release quoted co-lead author Daniel B Horton, who said that vaccination “enhances immune protection” and even helps “ease long-term symptoms” sometimes.

“Neurological changes, including brain fog and problems with memory or vision, were infrequent among infected participants but did tend to last for many months when they occurred. Notably, having persistent symptoms was also associated with having higher antibody levels over time. We know from other research that vaccination further enhances immune protection and sometimes even helps ease long-term symptoms,” he said.

Co-lead author Emily S. Barrett said, “It is normal for antibody levels to decline over time. Nevertheless, IgG antibodies provide long-term protection to help the body fight reinfection.”

Meanwhile, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified an antibody that is highly protective at low doses against a wide range of viral variants.

The UK’s medicines regulator on Friday approved the medical use of the country’s first drug made by using manmade antibodies to prevent and treat COVID19. Ronapreve is the first monoclonal antibody combination product indicated for use in the prevention and treatment of acute COVID19 infection for the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

