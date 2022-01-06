Covid Threat Looms Over Armed Force Personnel as MoS Nityanand Tests +ve a Day After Meeting Them

Several personnel of the armed forces may be under the threat of Covid-19 as Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who attended an event at the Shaurya Officer’s Institute in New Delhi a day ago, tested positive for coronavirus “with mild symptoms" on Thursday. He urged the people who came in contact with him to take necessary steps and get themselves tested.

“My covid test report has come positive. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps with caution," the Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

मेरी कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैंने खुद को पूरी तरह आइसुलेट कर लिया है। मेरे संपर्क में आये लोगों से निवेदन है कि सतर्कता बरतते हुए जरूरी कदम उठाएं।— Nityanand Rai (@nityanandraibjp) January 6, 2022

Rai distributed the last 10 Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) cards to the personnel of each seven forces on Wednesday. These cards were presented to the personnel belonging to Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and National Security Guard (NSG).

The minister was in Bihar from December 31 to January 4 and participated in several programmes in different districts, including the BJP state Morcha programme in Patna. Later, four Bihar ministers, including both deputy CM Renu Devi and Tar Kishore Prasad, tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on Thursday morning, minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar tested positive for the virus.

