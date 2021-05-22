Covid Toolkit Case: Chhattisgarh Police Issues Notice to ex-CM Raman Singh, Seeks to Record Statement

The Raipur city police on Friday issued a notice to BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and asked him to remain available at his residence on May 24 for recording his statement in the Covid toolkit case.

The case was filed on the complaint of Akash Sharma, the president of the National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) Chhattisgarh unit. He alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content against the Congress on Twitter.

According to the notice, Singh has been asked to provide information about his Twitter account. He has also been asked to provide information about who received the documents titled “AICC Research Project" and “Cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on Covid Management". He has also been asked to provide information about the communication he has made to other accused or persons using the ‘Congress Tool Kit Exposed’ hashtag.

What exactly happened?

Top government sources said that the central government in its communication to Twitter has asked the social media giant to remove the ‘manipulation media’ tag, adding that Twitter cannot pass judgment on the matter, which is under investigation.

Sources close to the development said the electronics and IT ministry wrote “a strong communication" to Twitter, objecting to the use of the ‘manipulated media’ tag on some tweets.

On May 19 the Congress student unit, NSUI, had filed a police case against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, alleging forgery in the toolkit case.

Meanwhile, Raman Singh said that whenever Congress does ‘anti-national’ work, the BJP gives a befitting reply. “Congress has a history of being involved in lies, frauds and conspiracies. The party wants to suppress the voice of dissent. Demonstrating the protest, he gave a message to the Congress that the fight to protect democracy will continue without fear," he said.

The complaint was filed against these leaders for making alleged fake letterheads of the AICC Research Department and printing false and fabricated content.

NSUI state head Sharma alleged that the purpose of disseminating this fake material is to divert attention from the failure of the Central government during the coronavirus global epidemic.

The case under sections 469 (forgery for the purpose of damaging reputation), 504 (intentional dishonour with intent to breach peace), 505 (1) (b) (spreading rumour with intent to create fear) of the Indian Penal Code has been recorded.

