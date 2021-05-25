'Covid Toolkit' Row: Congress Leaders, Who Complained Against Sambit Patra, Get Delhi Police Notice

A day after acting against Twitter India in connection with the probe into an alleged ‘Covid toolkit’, the Delhi Police has now sent similar notices to two Congress leaders in connection with the case.

According to sources, Congress leaders Rajiv Gowda and Rohan Gupta, both of whom had reportedly filed the complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing him of sharing a fake “toolkit", have been asked to join the investigation and record their statements.

“We have told the Delhi Police that our complaint is being investigated by Chhattisgarh and we will pursue the matter there," Gowda was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Last week, Twitter labelled as “manipulated media" a tweet by Patra on the alleged ‘toolkit’. Twitter says it “may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated".

The government had earlier asked Twitter to remove the ‘manipulated media’ tag as the matter is pending before law enforcement agency, and made it clear that the social media platform cannot pass judgment when the issue is under investigation.

BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack Congress over the purported ‘toolkit’. The BJP claims that the toolkit is developed by Congress to target the Modi government for its handling of the pandemic. Earlier, the BJP had hit out at the Congress for allegedly seeking to tarnish the image of the country and prime minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of coronavirus “Modi strain" or “India strain". Congress has denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP was propagating a fake toolkit to defame it.

On May 19, the Congress lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against BJP chief J P Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP general secretary B L Santosh and Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here