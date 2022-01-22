Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure of Schools Till Jan 30

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of schools in the state till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The closure of schools has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

This is the second time when the school closure has been extended in the state. the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till January 23.

In the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that in view of changing circumstances and rising COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed till January 23. Adityanath also had said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm should be strictly implemented, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, three lakh 37 thousand 704 new cases of corona virus have been reported in the country and 488 people have died.

