Gender Gap: In Mumbai, Delhi & Other Metro Cities, More Men Get Vaccinated Against Covid

As top leaders hail India for the extensive vaccination drive, clocking over 158 crore doses of first, second and precaution jabs, there seems to be a gender gap in metro cities in the data recorded till January 18.

According to a report in Indian Express, until January 18, Mumbai saw 1.10 crore men getting vaccinated against 76.98 lakh women, a ratio of 694 women for every 1,000 men. This is sharply lower than the city’s Census sex ratio of 832.

The report further stated that the situation is similar in Delhi, where 1.64 crore men got vaccinated compared to 1.22 crore among women over the last one year. The numbers add to a ratio of 742 women every 1,000 men. As per the last Census, the sex ratio in Delhi is 868.

India, however, over all registered over 158 crore vaccines at a ratio of 954 women for every 1,000 men.

The IE report stated that of the 36 states and Union Territories (UT), only nine —Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Odisha, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported more vaccination among women.

Uttar Pradesh, which has administered 23.65 crore vaccines — the highest in India — saw 12.18 crore doses administered to men as compared to 11.41 crore to women. This works out to a ratio of 936 female to 1,000 men – marginally better than the sex ratio of 912 as per the state’s Census 2011, the report stated.

