Covid Vaccination: T'gana Govt Halts 1st Dose Amid Shortage, 2nd Dose to be Given from Sat

After suffering a shortage in Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Telangana government on Friday stalled the inoculation of first doses for some time and decided to conduct the vaccination drive for second doses from Saturday, May 8.

More vaccine doses are expected to be given by the Centre and the first doses will begin at a later date. About 11 lakh people have to be administered their second dose in about two weeks, State Health Director Srinivas Rao informed on Friday.

The Chief secretary has sought the Centre for supplying of 40 lakh doses of injections to the state., he said along with DME Ramesh Reddy. The state received about 13-16 lakh doses so far and is awaiting the rest of the doses, he added.

Night curfew in the state was also extended till May 15 from earlier May 8, a government order said. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed district collectors and police top brass to strictly impose the night curfew till next week.

The decision was taken to check the rise in Covid-19 cases after the Telangana High Court ordered for a possible weekend lockdown or increase in the timings of the night curfew.

The government, while prohibiting social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gathering, capped the number of members in marriages to 100 and 20 in case of funerals or last rites.

The government’s decision comes at a time when cases have slightly declining and are under control in the state, the chief secretary claimed. Earlier, he had announced that no lockdown will be imposed in the state as it was ahead of other states in terms of controlling Covid-19 cases.

