Covid Vaccination: UP Crosses 9-Crore Mark in Total Doses, Over One Cr Fully Jabbed

Setting another record, UP’s coronavirus vaccination coverage breached the 9-crore mark on Wednesday. The state has administered a total of 9.01 crore vaccine doses so far since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive in January.

The state administered over 3,61,787 doses of coronavirus vaccine by 7 pm on September 15, taking the total tally to 9,01,51,915. The focused Covid vaccination drive in the state has ensured that more than 1,53,61,007 people in UP are fully vaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh took almost 100 days to touch the figure of one crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 2-crore mark and 59 more days to reach 5 crore. The state then took 14 days to reach 6 crore and then 11 more days to cross 7-crore vaccinations on August 28. It just took 9 more days to go past the 8-crore mark on September 7.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, lags behind with 6.97 crore doses delivered so far. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 5.10 crore, West Bengal has vaccinated around 4.84 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 4.04 crore vaccine doses have been given, while Kerala has administered only 3.22 crores doses.

