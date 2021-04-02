Covid Vaccination: UP Govt Announces Day Off for Govt, Private Sector Employees to Get Jab

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to give a day’s leave to employees of both government and private sectors on the day of their vaccination. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to take such a decision.

General Secretary of the Jawahar Bhavan-Indira Bhawan Employees Federation General Secretary, Sushil Kumar Bacha, welcomed the chief minister’s decision. He said, “We are all very happy with this decision of the state government. The employees will get a big relief by getting a day off on the day of vaccination.”

Along with this, the chief minister has given directions to ensure availability of sufficient number of medical staff, essential medicines, medical devices, oxygen along with backup in all medical institutions and government and private hospitals, including all medical colleges in the state.

Covid vaccination of people above 45 years of age began at 5,000 centres in the state from Aril 1.

Meanwhile, 2600 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours on Thursday. The sudden increase in numbers has the government worried. UP additional chief secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad has said that a total of 1,24,135 samples were tested in 24 hours. Out of the 11,918 active corona cases in the state, 6,722 people are in home isolation, while 287 are admitted in private hospitals.