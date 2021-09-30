Covid Vaccine For Kids Soon? Govt to Make Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Jab Part of National Drive

Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 DNA vaccine will be ‘introduced’ into India’s innoculation drive ‘very soon’, the government said on Thursday, adding that the pricing, which is yet to be decided, will differ as it is a three-dose jab. On August 20, DCGI approved Zydus Cadila vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. LIVE Updates

At the weekly health ministry briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “Zydus vaccine will be introduced very soon. No date has been decided as yet. The pricing will be different from other jabs as it’s a three dose vaccine."

Last week, responding to a question at a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul had also said that efforts are on to bring Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine in practical shape and implementation, preparations are going on and repeated discussions have been held.

Zydus Cadila’s indigenously-developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received the Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India last month and will be administered to those aged 12 years and above. With the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D became the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

