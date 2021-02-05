News18 Logo

'Regulator Needs More Info': First to Apply for Emergency Use in India, Pfizer Withdraws its Covid Vaccine Request
1-MIN READ

'Regulator Needs More Info': First to Apply for Emergency Use in India, Pfizer Withdraws its Covid Vaccine Request

In this November 9, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

In this November 9, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergencyuse authorization of its COVID19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The U.S. company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, had a meeting with India’s drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.

”Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time,” it said in a statement to Reuters, adding it will in the future look to resubmit its application with the additional information that the regulator requires.


