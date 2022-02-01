Covid-19 Vaccine Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: 'One Class, One TV Channel' Program to be Expanded to Help Students Amid Pandemic, Says FM

Live now
Covid-19 Vaccine Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: The government in its last Union budget had placed health and well-being as the first of its six pillars, and with India into its third year into the Covid-19 pandemic, that focus is expected to reflect in the Union Budget 2022-2023, as well. After the emergence of a highly-transmissible but milder variant of coronavirus, Omicron, in South Africa, India too has been witnessing its Read More
An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
‘One class, one TV channel’ program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we’ll continue with strong growth: FM Sitharaman
Production Linked Incentive Scheme: Additional budgetary allocations should be made for the pharmaceutical sector’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which will encourage investments, promote employment, attract core knowledge competency, and make India a competitive player in global markets.
Budget 2022: The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2022 is likely to raise spending on infrastructure to set the economy on a firmer footing. SEE PICS
COVID spending: India had started the world’s largest COVID inoculation programme on January 16, 2021. The expenditure on vaccination this fiscal, as well as in the next would be the most-watched figures in the Budget. The Budget estimate for vaccine expenditure for the current fiscal was Rs 35,000 crore.
In the upcoming Union Budget, the government should consider giving the healthcare sector priority status while increasing public spending on the sector to at least 3% of GDP. According to the country’s leading healthcare providers in the private sector, the government should also consider continuing tax incentives, upgrading medical facilities in smaller towns, and workforce skilling in the Budget, Moneycontrol said in a report.
“The government had rightly placed health and well-being as the first of the six pillars in the Union Budget 2021 and the focus must continue in 2022 too. Firstly, the outlay for healthcare infrastructure to be increased further…facilities in tier 2-3 towns need to be equipped with diagnosis centres, ventilators, ICUs, critical care facilities and oxygen plants,” Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.
Ashok Madan, executive director of IDMA
Jan Aushadhi: The affordable medicine program by the government has seen some significant improvement in the last 4-5 year, despite it being a small contributor to the IPM. Currently there are over 8000 store, which can be taken as increasing depth for the segment. National Digital Health Mission: Government has been working on ironing out the issues (data privacy and physical check-up preference) but the benefits of this policy can change the medical environment with proper patient history and vast pool of data availability. However, key concern remains on the data privacy and protection. READ FOR MORE BUDGET UPDATES
Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as daily count dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, while 11 more patients die due to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, while the death toll increased to 16,623, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. READ MORE
Delhi reported 38 fatalities and 2,779 cases in a day, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 6.20 percent, according to data shared by the city’s health department on Monday. The number of cases could be low owing to the lesser number of tests (44,847) conducted the previous day since it was a Sunday. Delhi logged 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 percent, while 30 more fatalities were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 percent. As many as 28 deaths were also reported. READ MORE
Many believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can make some key announcements related to these industries in this year’s financial statement. The healthcare sector is likely to see increased allocation for the healthcare sector – across the entire infrastructure chain, specifically for immunisation. A slew of sops are likely, which may boost shares of hospital chains and drug makers, analysts said. All eyes will be on the expansion of PLI schemes. READ MORE
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget 2021-22, had announced a 137% increase in health allocation to Rs. 2.23 lakh crore (Rs. 2,23,846 crore) from the previous year’s budget estimate of over Rs. 94,000 crore (Rs. 94,452 crore) and a 118% increase from the previous year’s revised budget of over Rs. 1.02 lakh crore (Rs. 1,02,873 crore).
The Economic Survey tabled on Monday mentioned that although the pandemic has affected almost all social services, yet the health sector was the worst hit. Expenditure on health sector increased from Rs. 2.73 lakh crore in 2019-20 (pre-COVID -19) to Rs 4.72 lakh crore in 2021-22 (BE), an increase of nearly 73%. The Economic Survey also mentioned that Covid-19 vaccination should be treated as a macro-economic indicator since it is not merely a health response but is critical for opening up the economy, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22. The country crossed the milestone of administrating more than 156 crore doses of vaccines on January 16, 2022.
More than 88 crore people (93 per cent of the adult population) have received at least one dose and around 66 crore people (70 per cent of the adult population) stands fully vaccinated, the Survey pointed out. “Vaccination is not merely a health response but is critical for opening up the economy, particularly contact-intensive services. Therefore, it should be treated for now as a macro-economic indicator,” the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, noted. It is to be seen the kind of budget allocation the government provides for the vaccination this year, even as it started the inoculation drive for teens aged 15-18 and also began to give out booster or ‘precaution’ doses for healthcare workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities.
FM Sitharaman had in the last budget announced an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination against the coronavirus disease. The Budget had mentioned a Rs 33,572 crore ‘provision of financial assistance to meet expenditure on Covid-19 vaccination’ in FY22.
Meanwhile, in addition to the National Health Mission, the Union Budget 2021-22 had announced the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over the next five years to develop capacities of primary, secondary, and tertiary Health Care Systems, strengthen existing national institutions, and create new institutions to cater to detection and cure of new and emerging diseases.
Among the demands by experts for the healthcare sector, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and CEO of Fortis Healthcare, told the Times of India that with Covid cases in India on rise again, hospitals in tier 2-3 towns must be equipped with diagnosis centres, ventilators, ICUS, critical care facilities, and oxygen plants.
“There is an urgent need to allocate a separate budget for a national campaign around preventive health, testing, and screening because these are critical to reducing India’s overall disease burden,” Raghuvanshi said, according to the report.
He also emphasised the importance of giving healthcare priority status so that the sector can benefit from the GST transition and providers and healthcare service delivery institutions can obtain loans at lower interest rates and for a longer period of time. “It is also critical that the government reduces duty and cessation for critical care and life-saving equipment and drugs in order to reduce costs for both providers and patients,” he said.
Dr Harsh Mahajan, president of the Healthcare Federation of India, told TOI that embedded taxes in the sector have increased in the post-GST regime compared to the pre-GST scenario. As a result, he believes it is critical to rationalise GST in order to free the embedded credit that is trapped in the healthcare value chain.
There are also demands for promotion of Genome Mapping projects in this Union Budget. Dr Hima Jyothi Challa, Director, GenepoweRx, told the Mint that that while India has the youngest workforce but with dropping fertility rates and increasing lifespan, the country was going to have a huge surge in health care expenses in the next 10 to 20 years. “The lifestyle disease incidence is doubling every 10 years. It is imperative for the government to get Genome Mapping done, this will provide the much-needed data to discover cures for complex conditions. Government should promote public-private partnerships for Genome Mapping projects,” she said, the report mentions.
According to her, the financial budget 2022-23 should allocate funds for the development of resources that enable monitoring of the genomic-related health status of populations. Also, more grants should be made available for genetic research, she said.
