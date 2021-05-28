Uttar Pradesh Govt Plans to Administer Over 1 Crore Covid Vaccines in June

The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that it will adopt an aggressive vaccination policy in June and administer at least one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Starting from June 1, CM Yogi’s ambitious target to intensify vaccination will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state to safeguard its people from the novel coronavirus. The campaign will focus on beneficiaries under the age groups of 18-44 and 45+.

Yogi Adityanath said in a high-level review meeting with officials, “Our goal is to administer one crore doses in the month of June. We have an adequate amount of vaccines available relative to the target in the state”. He instructed health officials to keep in constant touch with the Centre and vaccine manufacturing companies.

The Uttar Pradesh government has chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate more than one crore people in what is claimed to be one of the largest vaccination drives. As a part of the strategy, Covid-19 vaccinations centres are being categorised for smooth and swift vaccination.

Also read: All Indians to be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 by December This Year, Says Javadekar

At least four workplace vaccination centres will be established in each district where one will be for the district court, two for government offices and one for journalists and media personnel. In densely populated districts, one or two extra centres will be set up for bank workers, railway and transport department employees. There will be a separate centre for the 45 plus category.

Focusing primarily on the rural areas two covid vaccination centres will be established in the rural areas of each district with the intention of vaccinating over 100 villagers a day so that the rural population does not face any problem in getting themselves vaccinated. The chief minister has also directed the CHCs and PHCs to make all arrangements. Surveillance committees are also going door-to-door and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Two ‘Guardian Special’ booths will be set up in every district for the 18 plus category. The government aims at vaccinating around 100 parents of children under the age group of 12 years in each booth.

The comprehensive vaccination drive will substantially reduce the risk of infection and help Uttar Pradesh counter the pandemic challenges more effectively.

According to the official data, Uttar Pradesh has administered around 1,73,55,300 jabs so far, of which, over 1.39 crore people were administered the first dose, while around 35 lakh people got their second dose.

In the 18-44 category, around 16,69,265 people have so far been vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here