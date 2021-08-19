Covid Vaccines Effective Against Delta, No Need for Booster, Says Gagandeep Kang as US, UK Okay Additional Shot

COVID-19 vaccines are working against the Delta variant and people should not rush for booster shots, celebrated clinical scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang said on Wednesday.

The microbiologist and virologist in an exclusive interview to CNBC said that the third dose does help but it does not guarantee protection. “The third dose does not guarantee protection but it does help. Booster doses may add a little bit of benefit in reducing disease but it may not be the best use of doses. We shouldn’t panic and run for booster shots,” Kang told CNBC.

The Biden administration recently allowed booster shots for immunocompromised and on Thursday, the government said it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20. The UK has also decided to give a booster shot to the immunocompromised and elderly as it induces antibodies. Britain will offer booster vaccines to 32 million people starting September, Reuters reported. The campaign would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

On August 11, India’s drug regulator gave approval for a study to be conducted by the CMC, Vellore, on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield, official sources had said. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 29 had recommended granting permission for conducting the study.

Meanwhile talking about time interval between the two doses of vaccine, Kang said there was no evidence to support a reduction in dosing interval. Pfizer performs better at intervals of 12 weeks than 3 weeks, she added.

