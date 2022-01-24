Covid Vax Status, Infection Rates Suggest Pandemic Might Soon Become Endemic: AIIMS Doctor

The Covid-19 pandemic might be heading towards an endemic stage, a senior epidemiologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi said on Sunday. Going by the Covid vaccination status, he told ANI, very soon the majority of the people will be getting an infection and then the virus will become an endemic virus.

An endemic is a disease outbreak that is consistently present but limited to a particular region. This makes the disease spread and rates predictable, as per Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

Dr Sanjay Rai also said those who recovered from the COVID are the best-protected people as of now based on the scientific evidence followed by vaccinated persons. On Omicron, Rai said the overall severity is less, and hence the majority of us will get infected. “Based on the current scientific evidence, we can see those who recovered from the COVID they are the best-protected person as of now, then the second-best protective person is those who had the vaccination,” he added.

Dr Rai also said that Omicron spread is happening in the country and mainly in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai because of the population density although in rural areas and eastern part of India progression of the virus is slow.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, said INSACOG in its bulletin released on January 23.

A preliminary analysis by researchers at IIT Madras on January 23 showed that India’s R-value, which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus, has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14-21 and the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight R-value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to. A pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below 1.

