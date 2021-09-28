CHANGE LANGUAGE
Covid Virus Expected to Continue to Transmit for a Very Long Time: WHO
1-MIN READ

Covid Virus Expected to Continue to Transmit for a Very Long Time: WHO

The endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus, very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

Stressing that the Covid virus may continue to transmit for a very long time, senior WHO official Poonam Khetrapal Singh says the level of immunity in a community, through vaccination and previous infection, will determine whether it will become endemic in the long run. WHO's South-East Asia region regional director added that there is need to get to a situation where "we are fully in control of the virus, and not the virus in control of us". The endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus, very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

Populations where more people were previously infected and where vaccination coverage is high are expected to be less impacted by the virus in the future than other populations, Singh told .

.

first published:September 28, 2021, 15:41 IST