'Covid Was Wreaking Havoc in MP, But That Is in the Past Now': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh saw a surge in Covid numbers in April and early May but the state has controlled the situation since, even enabling it to roll out some unlock measures from June 1. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an interview with News18 explains how the state did this by “team spirit”. Edited excerpts:

Madhya Pradesh reported a high number of coronavirus cases from the end of April to early May when active cases crossed the one-lakh mark. What was your strategy to control the situation?

In its six and a half decades of history, the state never experienced anything like this before. It was an unprecedented situation and the enemy was mutating fast. In late February this year, there were signs of a Covid-19 second wave in the state. In the initial days, it was pretty tough to gauge the extent, speed and intensity of the contagion. Soon, the enormity of the problem became clear to the state government. From 2,537 at the beginning of March, the number of weekly cases saw a big surge and it steadily climbed to 91,703 in the last week of April. We realised that in the matter of Covid management strategy, a fresh approach was the need of the hour to achieve objectives like ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour through public participation, inspiring communities to enforce self-imposed restrictions, expanding bed availability especially oxygen beds, managing an uninterrupted supply of oxygen to meet increased demand, free treatment for the poor and involving community, public representatives at all levels to work on preventive measures and early detection of the affected.

So the strategy has worked?

There was a time when the contagion was wreaking havoc. All that is in the past now. Today, Madhya Pradesh is in a far better position, thanks to concerted efforts by everyone and the team spirit. In terms of active cases, the state stood at seventh place on April 21. But today, the drop in cases has seen the state moving way down to 17th place. From the first week of May, there is a constant drop in the positivity rate. The test positivity rate today is 1.24 per cent and it has been reducing daily since the first week of May; and the recovery rate is up to 96.77 per cent. Barring three districts, more recoveries have been reported than positive cases in all districts. In 35 districts of the state, the number of daily positive cases is less than 10. All these numbers point to an irrefutable fact that our strategy yielded us good results and a clear drop can be seen in corona infections.

Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior have been the hotspots in the first wave. However, this time there is a concern over its spread in rural areas. What is the situation like in MP villages?

From indications available, the condition in villages and suburbs has improved. Cooperation and hard work put in by all made it possible to bring the situation under control to an extent. It is a positive development. There is no let-up in our efforts and we are going ahead with our preparations to deal with a situation or an emergency arising in future on this front. Kill Corona Abhiyan 2 and 3 helped a lot to control corona at an early stage at the village level. I have instructed everyone to give one’s best to keep the infection rate under control and be prepared for the third wave and black fungus infection. Corona infection is not going to end soon. There is a drop in the rate of infection, but we will have to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and follow it to stay safe. All efforts are being made to raise public awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour and drive home its importance. I am confident, our sustained efforts in this direction and cohesive action will help us overcome it.

Voices and complaints have been emerging from many states about vaccine shortage…

There are some groups of people, who are spreading rumours and indulging in a misinformation campaign regarding vaccines and the vaccination process. They are misleading people. I want to inform you that we have already launched a drive for 18-44 and 45+ age groups. Many of them are supposed to get their second shot. We are committed to the safety, health and security of citizens and I want to assure you about the success of our vaccination process. I urge everyone to go to the vaccination centre, take vaccines and ignore false information. Madhya Pradesh government is committed to protecting the lives of people. Our medical centres are well-equipped. More than 1.10 crore doses have been given in MP so far.

You have started unlocking the state beginning June 1. What are your preparations for the third wave and is black fungus presently a big challenge?

There is a clear improvement in many places. We earlier gave relaxation in corona curfew in 5 districts, with certain restrictions. We had also instructed that the corona curfew would be relaxed in a gradual manner in districts where the positivity rate is less than 5 per cent. Based on the experience in these districts, curbs on various activities have been eased in other districts as well from June 1. A strategy to lift the corona curfew in a gradual manner will be considered if the positivity rate gets reduced. We have instructed all government officials to remain prepared for the third wave and are building our capacities and ramping up facilities across the state. Efforts are being made to increase the number of beds in hospitals. From April 1 to date, the number of beds has gone up to 65,114 from 20,159. The bed capacity is being raised by more than 1,500 per day and in the last month, we have increased 45,000 beds. We are focusing on suburban and rural areas. We are also making special arrangements for medicines to cure the cases of black fungus.

The model for corona control in MP is much talked about. How did you manage to create and apply it in the state?

The idea of corona curfew was applied across the state by talking to the people and their opinions were given enough weightage. The idea “by the people, of people, for the people”, formed the bedrock of this model. Care was taken to see that the government alone did not take all the decisions. A decentralised process was adopted. From the smallest unit - villages, blocks, cities and districts in this group - MLAs, MPs, magistrate, collectors, SP, social and political organisations, panch and sarpanch were involved in this process. Community participation, the centrepiece of the MP model, to a big extent, paved the way for the success of the model. Four major elements, the formation of crisis management committees, aggressive pushing of ‘kill corona’ campaign, early identification, testing, home isolation and treatment at home for those showing mild symptoms for corona and Yoga Se Niroga to improve immunity have tilted the scales. Efficient oxygen management by the assistance of central ministries also helped tide over the tough situation.

The pandemic has also brought tragedies like orphaned children…

We have rolled out many schemes to provide financial succour to those hit hard by the pandemic. To extend all possible help to kids who were orphaned in their hour of need, the government has reached out to them with a slew of measures. These include a pension of Rs 5,000 per month and taking care of their education expenses. The kin of those government employees, who lost their lives to the pandemic, would be getting a government job on compassionate grounds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here