Covid:19: BMC Decides to Spike Testing Five Times in Mumbai Amid Huge Spurt in Cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the scale of Covid-19 testing five times in the Maharashtra capital in the wake of the rising number of cases. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Mumbai civic body on Friday to discuss the preparedness to deal with a possible fourth wave of the pandemic.

BMC commissioner IS Chahal while issuing the order, said the testing would be hiked to 40,000 daily from the current 8,000.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded more than 700 new coronavirus infections, for the second day in a row. The financial capital of India also witnessed one death on account of the infection after more than a fortnight, as per the BMC bulletin. Mumbai logged 704 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fewer than Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 10,67,245.

The BMC had on Wednesday asked the city to be on alert after the tremendous Covid spike was noticed in daily new cases. Warning of a rapid rise in symptomatic cases with monsoon round the corner, the BMC asked for testing to be ramped up “on war footing” and push for vaccination across all age groups.

The BMC had directed testing labs to be “proactive and fully staffed”. A renewed and aggressive push must be made for vaccination drive in the 12-18 years age group as well as booster doses.

Jumbo field hospitals too have been asked to be adequately staffed and on alert. “Assistant commissioners in charge of wards must review status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances. Private hospitals too must be put on alert.”

(With PTI inputs)

