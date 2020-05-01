Covid-19: Chennai is Tamil Nadu's Red 'Spot of Bother' as Cases Surge Unabated, Govt Ramps Up Testing
Tamil Nadu sent 9615 samples in the 24 hours ending Friday evening, inching towards its target of sending 10,000 samples every day. The state has tested over 1.29 lakh samples so far.
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an ambulance in Chennai. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar - RC2A0G9ZIVUV
Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day jump of 203 cases with Chennai accounting for 176 fresh Coronavirus-infected people even as clusters such as the Koyambedu vegetable market in the capital metropolis turned a huge challenge for health officials.
The high numbers were accompanied by increased testing: Tamil Nadu sent 9615 samples in the 24 hours ending Friday evening, inching towards its target of sending 10,000 samples every day. The state has tested over 1.29 lakh samples so far, counting among the states such as Maharashtra which gotten into extensive testing mode.
As of Friday, Tamil Nadu had 1183 active COVID-19 cases. In total, 1312 people have been discharged after treatment.
Chennai is the largest hotspot in the state with 1082 cases. Reports have emerged that one of the primary vegetable wholesale markets in Koyambedu is one of the reasons for Coronavirus spread. Areas in North Chennai such as Royapuram and Tondiarpet continue to report more cases.
Health department says the reason for increase in the coronavirus positive cases is the rising number of testing done on people. In Chennai, 3200 people were tested today and the officials say this is why there is an increase in the fresh cases.
The state appointed disaster mitigation expert and senior bureaucrat J Radhakrishnan as the special nodal officer for Chennai. Radhakrishnan will lead a team of senior IPS officers to coordinate action in the city.
Recently, Tamil Nadu enforced 4-5 days of severe lock downs across five municipalities in the state, but the announcement triggered panic buying across markets, raising questions over poor planning of the lock down.
