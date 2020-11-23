As Serum Institute of India ramps up production to have 100 million doses of coronavirus shots ready, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the vaccine developers may apply for emergency authorisation but it cannot be permitted in India until the data is approved in the United Kingdom.

"SII will have to wait for data to be authorised in the UK. Based on that, SII can approach Indian authorities for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). We can't do that unless UK regulatory approves," said Guleria, who has also co-authored a book on Covid-19 called 'Till We Win'.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the firm, had said a day ago that if final-stage trial data show AstraZeneca’s candidate gives effective protection from the virus, the Serum Institute of India Ltd. — which is partnered to produce at least one billion doses — may get emergency authorization from New Delhi by December.

Serum, which has tied up with five developers, has so far made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the past two months and aims to start manufacturing Novavax Inc.’s contender soon.

Earlier, speaking to News18, Poonawalla had confirmed that the company was awaiting data from the UK. He said that the SII may apply for an emergency licence for Covid-19 vaccine, 'Covishield', based on safety data and results from the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate's trials in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will hold a high-level meeting with all stakeholders, including members of the task force on vaccines. Highly-placed sources have said that the government is dialing Indian vaccine manufacturers, asking for early completion of trials and data so that the doors to emergency use authorisation can be opened up.