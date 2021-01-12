Covishield Dispatch for Vaccination Drive a Historic and Emotional Moment, Says Serum Institute CEO

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday described the dispatch of Covishield vaccines for the January 16 national inoculation drive a "proud and historic" moment. Earlier on Tuesday, the first consignment of the vaccines rolled out of the SII facility in Pune for transport to various locations in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons at the SII facility, Poonawalla said the real challenge lies in taking the vaccine to the "common man, to the vulnerable groups of people and to healthcare workers".

"Our trucks left the SII facility early morning and now the vaccine is being distributed in the entire country. This is a proud and historic moment as scientists, experts and all other stake-holders took great efforts while making this vaccine in less than a year," he said, adding that the SII has offered the vaccine to the government of India at a special price of Rs 200.

An emotional moment for the team at @SerumInstIndia as the first shipments of #Covishield finally leave for multiple locations across India. pic.twitter.com/AmrZLesmj5 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 12, 2021

"This is one of the most affordable vaccines in the world and we are offering it to the GoI at a special price just to support the Prime Minister's vision and to support the 'aam aadami' of our country," he added. He also said that once the SII get the requisite permission, the vaccine will be made available in the private market at the cost Rs 1,000.

Poonawalla said the SII is not only providing the vaccine in India, "but it is also committed to provide it to other countries who are looking at India at this point". Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the SII.

A 'puja' was performed before the three temperature controlled trucks rolled out of Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and moved towards the Pune airport, about 15 km away, from where the vaccines were flown across India.