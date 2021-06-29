Covishield Makers Seek EU Clearance For Covid-19 'Vaccine Passport' Scheme

Serum Institute of India has applied through AstraZeneca for marketing authorisation of Covishield from the European Medicines Agency, sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorisation in Europe due to which beneficiaries who taken the jab which is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under the ‘Green Pass’ scheme as the vaccine is yet to be cleared by the EMA.

The EU Digital Covid-19 certificate or ‘Green Pass’ will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document is likely to serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against Covid-19. Travel under ‘Green Pass’ to non-EU citizens may be rolled out in a phased manner from July 1. However, individual European Union member countries may have separate rules and norms for travellers.

“It will serve as proof that a person was vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result or recovered from COVID-19. The aim of the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate free movement inside the EU. It is not a pre-condition to travel," Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, Ugo Astuto, told CNN-News18 earlier in the day.

The EMA has already approved four Covid-19 vaccines which included Vaxzevria, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in the UK and EU-member countries. The SII makes Covishield in India with a licence from AstraZeneca.

(With PTI inputs)

