'Cow Only Animal to Inhale, Exhale O2': Allahabad HC Cites Lord Shiva, Ram, Pb Ruler to Prove Point in Order

Allahabad High Court Judge while denying a bail to a man accused of cow slaughter said that the cow should be declared India’s national animal and added that cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales Oxygen.

In the 12-page judgment, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said that cow has an important place in the Indian culture and worshipped as a Goddess.

“Scientists believe that Cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales Oxygen,” the judge observed in the judgement accessed by News18.

The High Court was hearing a bail plea of one accused Javed who was held for stealing the cow and allegedly slaughtered it in Sambhal district. Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav denied the bail plea and and stressed that cow protection and promotion is not just about one religion but it is the culture of the country. It is responsibility of every citizen to save the culture irrespective of the religion.

“Panchgavya, which is made out of Cow’s milk, curd ghee, urine and cow dung, helps in treatment of several incurable diseases,” he further observed.

The order also says that a cow’s existence is integral to Indian culture, therefore, consuming beef cannot be considered a fundamental right.

“Right to life can’t be snatched away merely for another’s pleasure of taste, and that the right to life is above the the right to kill. The right to consume cow-beef can never be a Fundamental Right,” the order noted.

The order further went on to claim that it is a tradition in India to use ghee made of cow milk in each oblation during a yajna because “this gives special energy to sunrays, which ultimately causes rain.”

“It is not that only Hindus have understood the importance of cows, Muslims have also considered the cow as an important part of India’s culture during their reign, the Slaughter of cows was banned by 5 Muslim rulers," the court ruled.

“Babur, Humayun, and Akbar also prohibited the sacrifice of cows in their religious festivals. The Nawab of Mysore, Hyder Ali, made cow slaughter a punishable offence," it added.

