GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Cow Smuggler' Killed While Being Chased by Police in Rajasthan's Alwar

According to police, the 35-year-old Aas Mohammed, a resident of Haryana, tried to flee by jumping off the vehicle, but got crushed under the same truck.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Cow Smuggler' Killed While Being Chased by Police in Rajasthan's Alwar
(Representative Image)
Jaipur: A suspected cow smuggler was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck carrying bovines when he allegedly tried to flee the vehicle, which was being chased by police in Rajasthan's Alwar district, an official said on Monday.

"Police were chasing the truck yesterday(Sunday) when 35-year-old Aas Mohammed, a resident of Haryana, tried to flee by jumping off the vehicle, but got crushed under the same truck," Banwari Lal, station house officer at the Reni police station, said.

Out of the 23 cattle recovered, five were found dead and the rest shifted to a cow shelter nearby, Lal said.

Police are searching for the other alleged smugglers, who managed to escape. Mohammed's body was handed over to his family on Sunday after post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES