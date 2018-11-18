'Cow Vigilantes' Stop Truck Carrying Buffalo Calves in Ahmedabad, Stab One

Unidentified men who claimed to be cow protectors intercepted a truck carrying buffalo calves and stabbed one person in Ramol area here late on Saturday night, police said.Zahir Qureshi, the victim, was admitted to the civil hospital here.The truck, driven by Mustafa Sipai, was transporting 30 buffalo calves to Bharuch from Deesa when four-five persons wielding sticks tried to stop it, saying they were `gau rakshaks', Qureshi, who was travelling as driver's assistant, said in his police complaint."When the driver pulled over after seeing a police vehicle in the distance, two persons came on a motorcycle and stabbed Qureshi while Sipai managed to escape," an official of Ramol police station said.An FIR was lodged against unknown persons under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), he said.Yogirajsinh Gohil, member of an outfit called Lok Rashak Dal, lodged a counter-complaint against Sipai and Qureshi, alleging that they were carrying buffalo calves without mandatory documents. Police registered an FIR against Sipai and Qureshi under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said. Further investigation is underway.