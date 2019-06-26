Cow Vigilantes Thrash 2 Men Near Gurugram for 'Smuggling' Beef, Cops Arrest Victims
Shathil Ahmad and Tayaid were arrested and a search is on for two others who fled the spot, said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.
Image for representation.
Gurgaon: Two people were allegedly beaten up by a mob in Haryana's Gurugram district on Tuesday on the suspicion of smuggling beef.
Savita Kataria, the person who led the group, said that the two pickup vans were intercepted by a group of "cow protection unit" near Islampur village, 3 km from Gurugram, in the morning.
Shathil Ahmad, a resident of Palwal district, and Tayaid were arrested and a search is on for two others who fled the spot, said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.
According to Kataria, residents of the village went on a rampage after "they saw beef inside the vehicles" and thrashed Ahmad and Tayaid.
The police said the accused were on their way to deliver the beef consignment in Delhi, adding that the two vehicles had been seized.
"We have registered an FIR under various sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015," the police added.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- US Firm States State-Sponsored Chinese Hackers May Have Breached Major Global Telcos
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s