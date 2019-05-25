Take the pledge to vote

Cow Vigilantes Thrash 2 Muslim Youths on Suspicion of Carrying Beef in MP, 5 Arrested

The police have arrested all the five accused for brutally thrashing the three victims with sticks and have identified Ram Sena Leader Shubham Baghel as one of the accused.

Updated:May 25, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the video.
New Delhi: In Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, two Muslim youths were allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes on the suspicion of carrying beef on Friday.

The police have arrested all the five accused for brutally thrashing the three victims with sticks and have identified Ram Sena Leader Shubham Baghel as one of the accused. The investigation into the case is underway.

"We came to know that Baghel had stopped one woman and two men on Friday and he along with his five friends had beaten up the men. The video of the incident had gone viral. We have registered a case against all the accused and five of them have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police official said.

Further, the official said that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
