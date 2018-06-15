English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cow Vigilantes Thrash Two Men in Bihar Calling Them 'People From Pakistan'
The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Sonuhla Chandrabhan village when a vehicle allegedly carrying buffaloes was stopped by a mob, following which two men were pulled out of the vehicle and beaten with sticks and other sharp objects.
Image for representation.
Patna: Barely two days after a Muslim duo was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand on suspicion of cattle theft, a similar incident of cow vigilantes thrashing two men in Bihar’s Gopalganj district has come to light.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Sonuhla Chandrabhan village when a vehicle allegedly carrying buffaloes was stopped by a mob, following which the two occupants of the vehicle were pulled out and beaten with sticks and other objects.
According to police, the duo has been identified as Rustam Miyan and Maqsood Miyan, who were travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar when the group of armed men assaulted the two and torched their vehicle after taking out the cattle.
In a video of the incident that has gone viral, the mob can be seen saying, “The men have come from Pakistan. They are anti-nationals. We are proud of Siwan youths, who caught them and beat them up.”
The duo can be seen bleeding while clinging onto each other as the mob attacks them. They were later handed over to Gopalpur Police by the group.
When News18 contacted Gopalganj Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer Rajan Sinha, he said, “An FIR was lodged against them under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. We will also take action against those who attacked them, but both the men have refused to file police complaint so far.”
Questioning the legality of cow vigilantes who often take law into their hands, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, “Who are cow vigilantes? Who have authorised them to inspect vehicles on the road? Is this the rule of law Nitish Kumar has been vouching for?”
Claiming that the common man has lost hope in police administration, Yadav further said that minority community was being targeted in the name of cow vigilantism and the CM must be answerable for such incidents.
He said that the Nitish Kumar government has completely surrendered to the Bhartiya Janata Party and its ideology.
