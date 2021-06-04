CoWIN Portal is Now Available in Hindi, 10 Regional Languages Including Punjabi, Telugu

The CoWIN portal has now been made available in Hindi and 10 regional languages, the health ministry said on Friday.

These regional languages include Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English.

On May 17, PTI had reported that the CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19,

The health ministry in a statement had said that these decisions were announced at the 26th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Monday.

Vardhan informed his colleagues that 17 new laboratories are going to be added to the INSACOG network to increase the number of samples screened and allow for more spatial analysis, the ministry said. The network is presently served by 10 laboratories located at different corners of the country.

