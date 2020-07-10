Police Say Cattle on Road Caused Car to Overturn, Gangster Vikas Dubey Shot Dead as He Tried to Escape

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday said a herd of cows and buffaloes suddenly appeared before the vehicle that was bringing notorious gangster Vikas Dubey to Kanpur, causing the accident following which he tried to escape and was shot dead.

"The herd of cows and buffaloes suddenly came in front of the vehicle and the driver swerved, causing it to overturn," said a statement released by the UP STF.

Inspector Ramakant Pachauri, Sub Inspectors Pankaj Singh and Anup Singh, and constables Satyavir and Pradeep Kumar received serious injuries in this accident.

"Taking advantage of the situation, Vikas Dubey snatched the pistol of inspector Ramakant Pachauri and got out of the vehicle. He started running away. The second vehicle coming from behind and STF DSP Tej Pratap Singh and other STF personnel stopped and were told that Dubey had run away with the firearm. They chased the gangster and he started firing at them. Thee STF personnel tried to catch him alive but had to fire in self-defence," said the statement.

The STF added that they immediately took Dubey to hospital for "first aid" but the doctors declared him dead after examination.

Inspector Shivendra Singh and constable Vimal Yadav were injured in the firing by Dubey.

The STF officials refused to respond when asked why there were no mud stains on Dubey's clothes if he was shot dead where there was wet earth. The police were also asked why Dubey, who had a rod in one leg leading him to walk with a limp, could run so fast from the site of the accident.

The STF also refused to answer why vehicles of journalists were stopped 500 metres away from the site of the encounter even before the alleged accident took place.