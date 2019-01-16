Cows Made to Walk Over Burning Hay in Bengaluru During Makar Sankranti Celebrations

#WATCH Karnataka: Cattle made to walk through fire during Kicchu Hayisuvudu ritual in Mandya, during #MakarSankranti celebrations. (14/1/19) pic.twitter.com/EOJXFjkCg5 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019

Devotees led decked-up cows over burning hay to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a ritual seeking good fortune and protection from harm.In Bengaluru, men decorated the cows with garlands and bells and walked them over hay set ablaze.The Makar Sankaranti festival marks the advent of spring and is celebrated by kite-flying and other regional festivities in the month of January.The age-old ritual is believed to bring good fortune and keep cows and other livestock and crops from harm's way.