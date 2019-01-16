LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cows Made to Walk Over Burning Hay in Bengaluru During Makar Sankranti Celebrations

In Bengaluru, men decorated the cows with garlands and bells and walked them over hay set ablaze.

AFP

Updated:January 16, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: Devotees led decked-up cows over burning hay to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a ritual seeking good fortune and protection from harm.

The Makar Sankaranti festival marks the advent of spring and is celebrated by kite-flying and other regional festivities in the month of January.

The age-old ritual is believed to bring good fortune and keep cows and other livestock and crops from harm's way.



