'Cows Should be Called 'Prani', Animal is Insult': Swami Akhileshwaranand

A day after the Allahabad High Court said that Parliament should make a law declaring cow a national animal and to punish those who harm it, vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan evam Gausamvardhan Board, Swami Akhileshwaranand, on Friday said cows should be called ‘Prani’ (living being) as calling them animals is an “insult".

Speaking to News18, he said, “Calling cows animals is an insult to them and they should be called Prani (living being) instead". Considering them living being will change attitude towards them." He also appealed the Centre and Madhya Pradesh government to bring stringent laws for protection of cows. “Cows are considered mothers in Hindu religion and ensuring their safety is the biggest challenge," he added.

As part of the efforts to protect cows in Madhya Pradesh, the board has come up with an initiative urging citizens to donate for the cause and get their names registered on the board’s official website. “The state government is constantly working for the welfare of cows but it’s not the job reserved only for the government," he said, adding, “Each and every citizen should consider this his/her duty."

“Indian culture also specifies that every household should have a cow but in the modern times, it’s not possible. So if every citizen donates Rs 10 in a day for cows, the one could contribute to the cause with over Rs 3,000 in a year," he said.

The board has also offered income tax rebate to the donors. The portal already has a list of some donors who have contributed with the amount ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 10,000.

An online link directs visitors to the donation page on the board’s portal where the interested donors could choose the amount of donation and also the cause for which they wish to contribute. The causes include – uncategorised donation, for digging borewell in cowsheds, for biogas plants, for buying bulls for the cowsheds, for fodder and sheds. The donors can also pick and choose any particular cowshed out of the list provided on the webpage.

Established in the year 2004, the board has 627 registered cowsheds in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 625 are in active condition with 1,66,967 cattle in them.

(inputs by Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

