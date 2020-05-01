Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CPCB Recruitment 2020 Invites Applications Against 48 Vacancies for Scientist, LDC, MTS and Other Posts

Only candidates who have Indian Nationality are eligible to apply for the above mentioned posts. The applications can be submitted only through online mode.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Representative image.

The Central Pollution Control Board has invited online applications to fill in 48 for various posts. The CPCB Recruitment 2020 is open for the posts of Scientist, junior scientific assistant, senior technician, senior technician, data entry operator, junior technician, junior lab assistant, lower division clerk and attendant MTS. All the interested and eligible candidates can read the notification and apply online at the official website, www.cpcb.nic.in

As the official notification reads, the CPCB online application process will begin on May 5 and will end on May 25.

CPCB Recruitment 2020: Posts and vacancies

· Scientist–‘B’ - 13

· Junior Scientific Assistant - 2

· Senior Technician - 6

· Data Entry Operator (Grade-II) - 2

· Junior Technician - 2

· Junior Laboratory Assistant - 7

· Lower Division Clerk - 13

· Attendant (MTS) – 3

The selection process will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill, Trade Test and Interview.

Applicants can through the online notification through the direct link, Click Here.

To apply, go the direct link, here, once it is activated.

