CPCB Recruitment 2020 Invites Applications Against 48 Vacancies for Scientist, LDC, MTS and Other Posts

The Central Pollution Control Board has invited online applications to fill in 48 for various posts. The CPCB Recruitment 2020 is open for the posts of Scientist, junior scientific assistant, senior technician, senior technician, data entry operator, junior technician, junior lab assistant, lower division clerk and attendant MTS. All the interested and eligible candidates can read the notification and apply online at the official website, www.cpcb.nic.in

As the official notification reads, the CPCB online application process will begin on May 5 and will end on May 25.

CPCB Recruitment 2020: Posts and vacancies

· Scientist–‘B’ - 13

· Junior Scientific Assistant - 2

· Senior Technician - 6

· Data Entry Operator (Grade-II) - 2

· Junior Technician - 2

· Junior Laboratory Assistant - 7

· Lower Division Clerk - 13

· Attendant (MTS) – 3

The selection process will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill, Trade Test and Interview.

Only candidates who have Indian Nationality are eligible to apply for the above mentioned posts. The applications can be submitted only through online mode.

Applicants can through the online notification through the direct link, Click Here.

To apply, go the direct link, here, once it is activated.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365