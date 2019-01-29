English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPCB Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine Each on Northern Railways, NDMC for Violating Norms
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Northern Railways over non-compliance of norms, according to a notice.
The board sent the notice to the Northern Railways over its construction and demolition activities and slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on it .
The CPCB also said that all shortcomings in addressing pollution norms should be addressed at the earliest and an action taken report must be submitted within 10 days.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
