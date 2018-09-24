GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CPI Invites Manmohan Singh to Deliver Second AB Bardhan Memorial Lecture

Communist Party of India general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy defended the party's decision to invite Singh, saying the coming together of secular-democratic forces was more important than differences over economic policy.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2018, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CPI Invites Manmohan Singh to Deliver Second AB Bardhan Memorial Lecture
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Image courtesy: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whose economic policies have been severely criticised by the Left parties in the past, has been invited by the CPI to deliver the second AB Bardhan memorial lecture here on Tuesday.

Communist Party of India general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy defended the party's decision to invite Singh, saying the coming together of secular-democratic forces was more important than differences over economic policy.

“The CPI, for quite some time now, is propagating a board platform for Left-secular-democratic forces, intellectuals, civil society... and we feel that the former PM Manmohan Singh has been rightly invited for the lecture,” Reddy said.

Activist-journalist P Sainath will also speak at the event. The first AB Bardhan memorial lecture was delivered by veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta last year. The lecture has been instituted in the memory of veteran CPI leader AB Bardhan, who passed away in 2016.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...