Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
1-MIN READ

CPI Leader Atul Kumar Anjaan Tests Positive for Covid-19

The CPI national secretary said that he was admitted at the Mayo Covid-19 hospital in Safedabad in UP's Barabanki.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Senior CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Barabanki. Talking to PTI over phone, Anjaan said that he tested positive on July 22.

"As of now, I am admitted to the Mayo COVID hospital in Safedabad, Barabanki for treatment," the CPI national secretary said.

