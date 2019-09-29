Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CPI Leader Writes to PM, Urges Him to Travel by Train to Gauge Extent of Open Defecation

Two children, aged 10 and 12 years, were allegedly beaten to death for defecating in the open in Bhavkhedi village of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CPI Leader Writes to PM, Urges Him to Travel by Train to Gauge Extent of Open Defecation
PM Modi at UNGA Climate Summit in New York

New Delhi: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel by train through any north Indian state to gauge the extent of open defecation taking place in the country, days after two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh for defecating in the open.

In a letter to Modi, Viswam has said the deaths of the two Dalit children days before October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, should be investigated and that the prime minister should mention them in his speech.

"On October 2nd this year, you will declare India an open-defecation-free country....I urge you to undertake a morning train journey through any of the north Indian states. What good is a declaration when our reality is this?

"Before you declare India an open-defecation-free country invoking the memory of Gandhiji on the 2ndof October, do enquire about the deaths of these two children," the Left leader has said in his letter to the prime minister.

Two children, aged 10 and 12 years, were allegedly beaten to death for defecating in the open in Bhavkhedi village of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

"Our system did not stop the accused from killing these Dalit children, who were forced to defecate in the open because they did not have a toilet at home. These children, who were not allowed to share a seat with others in their school, or to draw water from the common well, have now been murdered. Father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi hoped to wipe off the tears of these downtrodden communities. I wonder if Godse did not kill these goals too when he shot the Mahatma," Viswam has written to Modi.

"If you can fathom the depth of loss suffered by their family, do spare a few words for these two children at least at the fag-end of your speech, which I am sure will be yet another oratorical hallmark," he has said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram