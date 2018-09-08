'Mistakes Happen’: Kerala Women Panel Chief on Sexual Harassment Charges Against CPM MLA

The Kerala state women’s commission chief has refused to take action against CPI (M) MLA Sasi, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader.The state women’s commission chief also said that “mistakes do happen” and cited lack of formal complaint for not taking action.“We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party may also have committed such mistakes,” the women’s commission chief, MC Josephine said on Wednesday, according to ANI.CPI (M) MLA Sasi was last week accused of sexual harassment by a woman leader. The complainant has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.The state women’s commission, however, has not initiated any action saying that no formal complaint was filed.“Even for suo moto case, we need basic details like the nature of complaint which could be revealed either by the media or the victim themselves,” Josephine said.She suggested that the CPI (M) would deal with the matter internally.“That’s up to the party to decide. The Marxist party will have their own system of dealing with these complaints; it’s not a new thing. Since its inception, the party has handled such complaints,” she said.However, the National Commission of Women (NCW) had directed the Kerala police to start investigations.The CPI (M) has also appointed a two member committee to investigate the matter. It is reported that the woman has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA along with her complaint.