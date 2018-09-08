English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Mistakes Happen’: Kerala Women Panel Chief on Sexual Harassment Charges Against CPM MLA
The state women’s commission has not initiated any action saying that no formal complaint was filed.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Kerala state women’s commission chief has refused to take action against CPI (M) MLA Sasi, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader.
The state women’s commission chief also said that “mistakes do happen” and cited lack of formal complaint for not taking action.
“We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party may also have committed such mistakes,” the women’s commission chief, MC Josephine said on Wednesday, according to ANI.
CPI (M) MLA Sasi was last week accused of sexual harassment by a woman leader. The complainant has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.
The state women’s commission, however, has not initiated any action saying that no formal complaint was filed.
“Even for suo moto case, we need basic details like the nature of complaint which could be revealed either by the media or the victim themselves,” Josephine said.
She suggested that the CPI (M) would deal with the matter internally.
“That’s up to the party to decide. The Marxist party will have their own system of dealing with these complaints; it’s not a new thing. Since its inception, the party has handled such complaints,” she said.
However, the National Commission of Women (NCW) had directed the Kerala police to start investigations.
The CPI (M) has also appointed a two member committee to investigate the matter. It is reported that the woman has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA along with her complaint.
The state women’s commission chief also said that “mistakes do happen” and cited lack of formal complaint for not taking action.
“We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party may also have committed such mistakes,” the women’s commission chief, MC Josephine said on Wednesday, according to ANI.
CPI (M) MLA Sasi was last week accused of sexual harassment by a woman leader. The complainant has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.
The state women’s commission, however, has not initiated any action saying that no formal complaint was filed.
“Even for suo moto case, we need basic details like the nature of complaint which could be revealed either by the media or the victim themselves,” Josephine said.
She suggested that the CPI (M) would deal with the matter internally.
“That’s up to the party to decide. The Marxist party will have their own system of dealing with these complaints; it’s not a new thing. Since its inception, the party has handled such complaints,” she said.
However, the National Commission of Women (NCW) had directed the Kerala police to start investigations.
The CPI (M) has also appointed a two member committee to investigate the matter. It is reported that the woman has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA along with her complaint.
- CPI (M) MLA
- CPI (M) MLA Sasi
- Democratic Youth Federation of India
- Kerala state women’s commission chief
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Get Into Scuffle at Party; Watch Videos
- Karan Johar Says No Information on Sexual Individuality Disturbs Him
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...