CPI-M MLA in Kerala Dies of Post-Covid-19 Complications

Representative image.

The 61-year old MLA, who represented Kongad constituency in Palakkad district, was admitted to the hospital on December 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

CPI-M MLA from Kerala K Vijayadas died at the medical college hospital here on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, party sources said. The 61-year old MLA, who represented Kongad constituency in Palakkad district, was admitted to the hospital on December 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Though he recovered from the viral infection, later he suffered post-COVID-19 complications. Recently, he underwent a surgery for removal of a blood clot in the brain, they said. Vijayadas had won from Kongad in the 2011 and 2016 assembly polls.


