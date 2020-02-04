CPI (Maoist) Replaces Its No.2 With the Man Behind 2007’s Anti-Nano Agitation in Bengal’s Nandigram

The CPI (Maoist) has replaced its No.2. The man now in charge is Ranjit Bose, known for his expertise in mobilising masses against security forces. Bose is believed to be the man behind the agitation against Tatas’ Nano project in Nandigram in 2007, in which 14 people died in clashes between locals and police.

He launched a similar operation against the state by mobilising people in all 44 villages of Lalgarh in 2009, and declared it a ‘liberated zone’. Hundreds of people were reported to have been killed by Maoists and in clashes between forces and Maoists.

Ranjit Bose alias Kabir, 63, who carries an accumulated bounty of well over Rs 1 crore on his head from state governments in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana, is said to hail from Howrah, West Bengal. The man he has replaced is 74-year-old Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da who hails from Midnapore.

According to sources, the decision to replace Prashant Bose was taken in a meeting of top CPI (Maoist) leaders somewhere in West Singhbum’s Saranda forests, where their most senior leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraj was also present.

Sources say that with the elevation of Basavaraj, which happened last year, and Ranjit Bose, both of whom are known to prefer armed attacks instead of ideological or propaganda warfare, indicates that the attacks in pockets held by them could increase this year.

“Prashant Bose was more interested in increasing recruitment and indulging the state in ideological battle. Ranjit Bose is an out and out guerrilla attack man. We expect the attacks from them to increase in the coming days,” said a highly placed source.

He added that given Ranjit Bose’s expertise in mobilising people against the state, he is expected to exploit agrarian distress and use farmers as the face of armed revolt against the state. “He is an expert in setting up frontal organisations that do most of the work, whose strings he pulls from behind the scenes. Areas where farmers are worst-hit is where I think he will depute most resources to incite them to pick up arms against the state.”

The top decision making body of CPI (Maoist), its politburo, now has, apart from Basavaraj, Ranjit Bose, and its former, ailing chief Ganpathy, Mallojula Venugopal alias Abhay, Katakam Sudharshan alias Anand and Misir Bisra alias Sagar Da.

