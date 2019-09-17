CPI Protests against KCR Govt's 'Failure' to Tackle Dengue in Telangana

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday organised a protest rally against the Telangana government for its alleged failure in controlling mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria among others which are more likely to spread during the monsoon. The party has also demanded that the state ensures better facilities for treating such diseases in private hospitals under the Arogyashree scheme.

Furthermore, party’s Secretary E.T. Narsihma has accused the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government of not providing adequate medical facilities in government hospitals. He has also claimed that this issue has been a major concern for the poor and middle-class families.

“The government has totally failed to control the prevailing alarming unhealthy ambiance in the state. Dengue and viral fever cases continue to be reported in government hospitals but the poor amenities have added to patients’ woes. However, we want the state government to take serious note of such conditions and make sure free treatment facilities are provided for all those who have been affected by the viral diseases in private hospitals as well,” he said.

Earlier, CPI leaders and activists had taken out a rally at Himayathnagar, during which they had held mosquito bats as a mark of protest.

As of now, the mosquito-borne disease has claimed the lives of 56 people here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dengue virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito and is common in more than 100 countries around the world.

Not many would know that 40 percent of the world’s population, which is around 3 billion people, continue to live in areas with a risk of dengue.

As per a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April this year, Dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, but seldom causes death. It should be suspected when a high fever is accompanied by any two of the following symptoms: severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or rash. Symptoms usually last for 2–7 days, after an incubation period of 4–10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito.

