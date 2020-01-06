CPI Urges People to Join January 8 Nationwide Strike Against BJP's 'Anti-people' Economic Policies

New Delhi: The CPI on Monday appealed to people to support the January 8 all-India strike and 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' called by trade unions and farmers' organisations, respectively, against the "anti-people" economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government.

CPI general secretary D Raja said the strike and the bandh had been called to draw attention of the people and the government to the bad state of the economy and the agrarian crisis in the country.

"We appeal to people to see through diversionary and divisive tactics of the government and make the proposed strike and bandh a success," he said at a press conference at the CPI office here.

Ten central trade unions will go on a general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8 "to protest against the anti-labour policies" of the government. The Left parties too have supported the strike.

Several farmers and agricultural workers' unions will also extend support to the strike and observe January 8 as 'Gramin Bharat Bandh'.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over its economic policies, the CPI leader said ever since the BJP government came to power in 2014, it has been aggressively pursuing economic policies that have brought "disaster to our economy".

The government has repeatedly claimed that the economy is doing well. In fact, the economy has been sliding down, he said.

Raja also released a paper titled "Comforting the Rich, Confronting the Poor".

"The prices of all essential items are going up unabated and there is unprecedented unemployment in the country. All this is the result of misrule and mismanagement of the economy by the BJP-led NDA government and their continued anti-people economic policies," he said.

The CPI general secretary also targeted the government over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and related measures.

Instead of taking steps to help workers and farmers affected by the economic "slowdown", the government is busy "pursuing a divisive agenda through NRC, NPR and CAA", Raja said.

