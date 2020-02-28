Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CPI(M) Says NSA's 'Jo Hua So Hua' Remark Shocking; Demands Judicial Probe in Delhi Violence

The CPI(M) asked the Centre to commission a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge, or a SC-monitored enquiry on the violence to dispel doubts about any partisan approach.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CPI(M) Says NSA's 'Jo Hua So Hua' Remark Shocking; Demands Judicial Probe in Delhi Violence
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat during a protest against Delhi riots at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, February 28, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The CPI(M) Friday slammed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's "jo hua so hua (whatever happened has happened)" remark while speaking to people in the riot-hit areas of Delhi, and alleged attempts are being made to "whitewash" the role of perpetrators.

The CPI(M) asked the Centre to commission a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge, or a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry on the violence to dispel doubts about any partisan approach.

"NSA, Ajit Doval, made a shocking statement while talking to victims of violence that 'whatever happened has happened (jo hua so hua)'. The same approach was evident in the unseemly developments in the Delhi High Court where the Delhi police categorically refused to indict those who have given public speeches to incite communal polarization," the Left party said in a statement.

The party also questioned the Delhi Police's inability to preempt the violence.

"The need of the hour is to create confidence among the people and help them deal with the post-violence trauma that people have to cope with in northeast Delhi and the sense of insecurity elsewhere.

"Instead of doing this, if the so-called investigation is used to whitewash the role of the perpetrators and selectively handout clean chits, it will invariably lead to further widening of the chasm," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram